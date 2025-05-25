USA defeats Switzerland 1-0 in a battle that came down to overtime

It was a battle of the defenses in the Gold Medal match of the IIHF World Championships, of which Tampa Bay Lightning Defenseman, Janis Moser was a big part of defensively. After three scoreless periods, the Gold Medal match headed to overtime in which the United States of America scored in the 62nd minute to come away with the 1-0 win over Moser and the Switzerland National Team.

Moser was on the ice for 18 minutes, 31 seconds, but other than occurring a two minute penalty, he, along with the rest of the Switzerland team were unable to get anything going offensively.

The United States had 45 shots on goal, whereas Switzerland had just 25.

Both teams played aggressively and the match did not disappoint as for all three regulation periods, there was energy and excitement. Fans were waiting for any minute a team would score, but the defenses held tight and sent a scoreless game into overtime before the US finally struck in that 62nd minute.

Switzerland was 8-0 coming into the final match, having just lost one game in the preliminary rounds; they also held the most goals scored in the tournament. But as we saw, were unable to make it happen on Sunday.

With a 1-0 Gold Medal match loss, that is now the fourth time the Swiss has lost in heartbreak fashion and walked away with a silver medal in the finals since 2013. They lost to Sweden in 2013 and 2018, Czechia in 2024, and now the United States here in 2025.

Moser finished the tournament having played in all 10 of the Swiss’ games. He had one goal, five assists, for a total six points and two penalty points incurred. He finished plus-8 on the tournament.

Switzerland is set to host the 2026 World Championships and Moser and the Swiss National Team will look to take care of business and win a gold in their home country.

But for now, they are runners up in the 2025 IIHF World Championships as the United States skate away victorious and take the gold.