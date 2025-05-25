Janis Moser and Team Switzerland Set to Go for Gold at the IIHF World Championships

Janis Moser and Team Switzerland are going for gold after they defeated Denmark 7-0 on Saturday in the semi-final match of the 2025 IIHF World Championships in Stockholm.

The 24-year Tampa Bay Lightning Defenseman had one assist, one point, and was plus-1 in 17:58 on the ice in the Swiss’ win over Denmark. His assist came in the ninth minute (9:23) on the goal that gave the Swiss the lead. The assist was with Kevin Fiala and the goal was scored by Nino Niederreiter. That goal is the one that Switzerland never looked back on as they went on to defeat Denmark.

Moser is the lone member of the Lightning who is still left playing in the tournament. He has played in all nine of Switzerland’s matches. In total, he has one goal, five assists, six points, and is plus-8 on the tournament.

With their win on Saturday, they will now advance on to the Gold Medal Match where they will take on the United States of America. The US beat Sweden 6-2 in the other semi-final match.

Switzerland has never won a gold medal in the finals. Switzerland has won silver three times (2013, 2018, and most recently in 2024). The United States, on the other hand, have not appeared in a WM final since the IIHF’s 1992 implementation of the playoff system.

Moser spoke with the media following Saturday’s match. In talking about the matchup against the United States, the question of the veterans on the Swiss team and the camaraderie was brought up:



“I say we have a good consistency now over the past couple of years of the same guys coming in,” said J.J. Moser. “We have a chemistry in the team and also take our experiences from the past years, and that kind of gets us more confidence and more calmness in those situations,” he said.

The Gold Medal match could be one where those years of camaraderie and experience mean a lot and can be of benefit to the Swiss heading into a game against a team of youths in the United States’ young roster.

“We’re connected, all five guys on the ice and all 20 guys on the team. I think that makes it really hard to play against us,” he stated.

The puck is set to drop for Sunday’s IIHF World Championship Gold Medal match between Sweden and the United States at 20:20 local time, 14:20 EST time.