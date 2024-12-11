Lightning fall 2-1 in Edmonton despite a great performance by Andrei Vasilevskiy

Oilers and Lightning each fight for three-game winning streaks

Both teams came into tonight’s matchup riding solid form, each having won six of their last 10 games. The Oilers and Lightning, sitting fourth in their respective divisions, were both looking to extend their win streaks to three games. However, Tampa Bay was without two key players, as defenseman Erik Cernak and forward Anthony Cirelli - who has been one of their better defending forwards - were both sidelined due to injury. This was disappointing news, as it seemed the Bolts were finally starting to get healthy with the returns of Nikita Kucherov, Nick Paul, and Mitch Chaffee earlier this week.

Oilers dominate first period, Bolts lucky to only trail by one

The Edmonton Oilers came out strong in this one, and the Tampa Bay Lightning were fortunate to leave the first period only down by one. Just 43 seconds into the game, Tampa Bay was called for holding, giving Edmonton an early power play. However, the Lightning penalty kill remained perfect over their last ten penalty kills, successfully shutting down the Oilers' man advantage. It doesn't hurt that the Edmonton power play - which ranked fourth last season - has gotten off to a slow start, sitting in the bottom half of the NHL in that category.

Edmonton kept up the pressure though, with Connor McDavid creating multiple scoring chances, including two breakaways. The first was denied by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but on the second, McDavid scored, lifting the puck over Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder for a 1-0 lead. The Oilers also scored on a Mattias Ekholm one-timer that was called off due to an Edmonton offsides.

The Lightning had a power play of their own in the first frame after Jeff Skinner was called for slashing Brayden Point, but they were unable to capitalize. Tampa Bay was lucky to escape the period with only a one-goal deficit, as the Oilers dominated much of the play.

Oilers respond after Lightning tie it up

The second period saw some back-and-forth action, with both teams creating scoring chances. Midway through the period, Mattias Ekholm had a chance to extend Edmonton’s lead with a one-timer that rang off the post. The Bolts managed to clear the puck, but an Edmonton turnover in their own zone soon allowed Tampa Bay to tie it up. Nikita Kucherov did what he does and found Jake Guentzel in the high slot. Guentzel tied the game at one.

However, the tie was short-lived. Less than two minutes later, Kucherov turned the puck over and Edmonton fired it down the ice to an open Leon Draisaitl for a breakaway. Vasilevskiy made the initial save, but the rebound caromed off Victor Hedman and into the net, giving Edmonton a 2-1 lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the frame.

That goal marked the fourth breakaway of the night, two of which found the back of the net. Despite Vasy making a few more good saves to keep the Bolts close, the Lightning struggled to generate much offense in the last few minutes of the frame.

Scoreless third period, Bolts fall 2-1

The Lightning came out with determination in the third period, but their efforts fell just short. Nikita Kucherov had an early chance to tie the game just two minutes in, on a breakaway. It appeared as though Kucherov mishandled the puck, but color commentator Brian Engblom speculated that Kucherov may have been attempting to fake the shot and go five-hole, a move he famously pulled off in an All-Star Game six years ago.

The Oilers had an opportunity to extend their lead when Mitch Chaffee was called for high sticking at 11:56, sending Edmonton to yet another power play. But Andrei Vasilevskiy was able to make two key saves. Tampa Bay’s penalty kill continued its impressive run, now 11-for-11 over their last five games.

With 1:42 remaining Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for tripping, giving Tampa Bay a 6-on-4 advantage. As the clock was winding down, Nick Paul appeared to have scored the equalizer with just eight seconds left, but the goal was immediately waved off due to Paul playing the puck with a high stick. That call essentially ended the game, as the Lightning’s final push came up short.

It was a valiant effort by Vasilevskiy, but the Bolts fell 2-1 in Edmonton. The Lightning will face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at 9:00 PM EST.