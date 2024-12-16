Nikita Kucherov makes it two in a row with 2nd consecutive Bolt of the Month

Picking up right where he left off at the end of October, Nikita Kucherov had himself an incredible November. His sensational start to the 2024-2025 season continued, with the Tampa Bay Lightning experiencing both challenges and triumphs along the way.

The month began on a rough note for the Lightning, who lost four straight games, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was stuck on 299 career wins, with a 61-year old NHL record within reach. However, after securing their goalie's record-breaking 300th win against the Winnipeg Jets on November 14, the team’s luck improved, and they finished the month with a 5-6-2 record.

In November, Kucherov played in 12 games, recording three goals and 14 assists, tying him with Brandon Hagel for the team lead in points during the month. Both players had exceptional performances, but Kucherov’s 14 fewer penalty minutes and his one fewer game played during this span may have given him the edge.

Kucherov was also the more consistent of the two, with nearly a third of Hagel’s points coming in a single game — the 8-2 blowout of Colorado, in which Hagel had a five-point night.

Game of the Month

That victory over the Avalanche also was Kucherov’s best game of the month, as he scored a goal and two assists, with Hagel coincidentally either assisting or scoring on all three of his points that night. Their chemistry has really become evident despite the pair not often playing together at even strength.

In that game against Colorado, things got out of hand so quickly, that the Avs were forced to pull their goalie not once, but TWICE. After giving up three goals on seven shots, Justus Annunen was replaced midway through the first period, with a visibly shell-shocked look on his face.

Then, in the second period, after a meltdown from Alexander Georgiev (Twitter video below), who smashed his stick following Brayden Point’s goal to make it 6-1, Annunen was put back in the net for the start of the third. This wouldn’t really help, as the Lightning outscored the Avalanche 2-1 in the final frame, and less than a week later Annunen was traded to the Nashville Predators.

Georgiev is not having a fun time in Tampa 😬 pic.twitter.com/rqJNKN5PL1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2024

Fun fact: Colorado’s rookie center, Ivan Ivan, the first player in NHL history with both the same first and last name, had the first two-goal game of his pro career in this blowout.

Though Kucherov finished November with the same point total as the previous month, his play style was noticeably different. He was shooting the puck more often compared to October, though his goal-scoring output was just a third of what he managed in that month, which wasn’t reflective of the increased attempts. The likely reason for this drop-off in goals could be attributed to a decline in the quality of chances he’s been getting.

As previously discussed in last month's "Bolt of the Month" article, opposing teams are always analyzing Tampa’s top line closely, making it harder for them to execute their preferred plays and forcing them to improvise. While Tampa’s top line trio of Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov, have more than enough skill and creativity to still put up big numbers, it definitely becomes more difficult when nearly the entire league is trying to replicate the Lightning’s formula.

Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, many NHL teams have begun attempting to emulate the Lightning’s winning ways—from their play style, to special teams, and even their approach to scouting and developing young talent. Tampa's ability to identify and develop talent outside of the first round has become one of their greatest strengths. In contrast to most teams relying heavily on high draft picks, almost the entirety of Tampa’s current roster and its Cup-winning core were selected in the later rounds.

Players like Kucherov (58th overall in 2011), Point (79th overall in 2014), Cirelli (72nd overall in 2015), have all defied expectations. Similarly, both Brandon Hagel (159th overall in 2016) and Jake Guentzel (77th overall in 2013) were selected in the later rounds, and while neither was drafted by the Lightning, both have become vital contributors to their new team.

Can he make it three in a row?

With December nearly halfway through, one has to wonder if Kucherov can make it three straight Bolt of the Month. It will certainly be more difficult than before, considering Brayden Point’s outstanding start to the month.

Point contributed to every goal the Lightning scored in their first three games against the Sharks, Canucks, and Oilers. In addition, his back-to-back four-point games against the Sharks and Canucks earned him NHL Second Star of the Week honors, and a third four-point game against the Flames brought his December total to a staggering 13 points in just four games.

Although Kucherov missed the first game of December against the Sharks, it won’t be easy for Point to end his Bolt of the Month streak. #86 already has 10 points in just three games, including six in one of the most dominant performances you’ll ever see in a hockey game, when the Lightning dismantled the Calgary Flames 8-3.

In the win against Calgary, Kucherov became the first player in franchise history to have multiple six-point games. His start to December has been so dominant, that the NHLPA voted him the Player of the Week.