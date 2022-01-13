Tampa Bay Lightning lead the league in two unique stats

When one typically thinks of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the first thing that usually comes to mind is their elite top-line talent. For years, the Kucherov-Point-Stamkos combination has terrorized the NHL’s best defenses, and now, with the addition of Jake Guentzel, the Bolts have found a way to somehow become an even scarier and more dynamic offensive threat.

However, don’t get it twisted — this is far from a one-line team. Despite constantly being criticized for not having the best depth in their lineup, the Lightning are currently playing as though they have the most well-rounded forward group in the entire NHL.

Tampa Bay leads the NHL in players with 10+ goals

At the time of writing, Tampa Bay leads the league with the most players in double digits for goals scored this season. The Bolts have a league-leading five players who have scored 10 or more goals: Brayden Point (16), Nikita Kucherov (12), Brandon Hagel (10), Anthony Cirelli (10), and Jake Guentzel (10).

The only team just barely trailing the Lightning with four players who have reached the double-digit goal figure so far are the New Jersey Devils, with Nico Hischier (15), Stefan Noesen, (13), Jesper Bratt (12), and Jack Hughes (11). Most other top teams in the NHL currently have only 2-3 players with 10+ goals.

Both Cirelli and Hagel had a stellar November. Cirelli caught fire, going on a career-high six-game goal streak, while Hagel had a historic night, recording four assists in the first period and finishing with five points in Tampa's 8-2 blowout against their cross-conference rivals, the Colorado Avalanche.

What's better than one electric Mish call?



One for every Hagel assist from last Monday's game 👏#GoBolts | @TampaElectric pic.twitter.com/HLEQ5gkYXq — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2024

Their contributions on both sides of the puck, combined with their rapid rise as one of the most dangerous penalty-kill units in the league, have significantly boosted the Lightning's ability to score — even when Kucherov isn’t on the ice. Checking the Kucherov team point percentage meter, it currently sits just under 40%, with Kucherov having contributed on 34 of the team's 86 goals scored this season. While still a significant number, it’s much lower than the previous season, when he finished with a staggering 50% goal contribution. The team’s reduced reliance on Kucherov for scoring is a positive sign, as this more balanced offense gives the Bolts a better chance of winning games.

The Lightning lead the NHL in players with 20+ points

The Tampa Bay Lightning are also currently leading the NHL in players with 20 or more points, with six players reaching this mark just 23 games into the season: Nikita Kucherov (34), Brandon Hagel (29), Anthony Cirelli (23), Victor Hedman (22), Jake Guentzel (22), and Brayden Point (21).

The next closest teams, with five players who have scored 20 or more points so far in the 2024-25 season, are the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets, both of whom the Lightning beat in back-to-back games — helping Andrei Vasilevskiy break and 61-year-old NHL record. It’s worth noting that the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals have also showcased strong offensive depth , with both teams having four players with 20 or more points this season, while two others are just one point away at 19.

Unfortunately, all this scoring hasn’t quite translated into wins for the Bolts as they are 2-4 in their last six games, including a disappointing 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals in John Cooper’s 900th game as head coach of the Lightning, and an unforgettable 7-6 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, after going up 3-0 in the first period. Columbus always seems to be a thorn in Tampa Bay’s side (apologies for the bad joke), but dropping a game where you score six goals? That’s the kind of pain only hockey can make thrilling.

Hopefully, the Lightning can turn this trend around when they face two of the league's defensively weaker teams — the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks. Expect to see plenty of goals as the Lightning aim to start the final month of the year strong and looking scarier than the animals represented by their upcoming opponents’ logos.