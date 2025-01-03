Looking back at the top 5 Tampa Bay Lightning games from 2024

The year 2024 was packed with electrifying moments and milestone achievements for the Tampa Bay Lightning. What made the past year so special wasn’t just the wins or the stats — it was how the team found ways to thrill, night after night. There were moments that left fans speechless, rallies that united the city, and performances that cemented legacies. From blowout victories that lit up the scoreboard, to flashes of individual brilliance, the Lightning reminded everyone why they are a perennial powerhouse.

This isn’t just a reflection on scores or standings, it’s a celebration of the moments that made fans cheer, chant, and marvel at the team’s brilliance. Each game mentioned below showcased their dynamic playstyle, with goals pouring in and an energy that electrified arenas across the league.

As we kick off 2025, let’s take a look back at the most thrilling games from 2024. Instead of ranking them, we’ll embark on a chronological journey through these unforgettable matchups. So, Lightning fans, grab your favourite snacks, settle in, and join us, as we relive the most exciting Tampa Bay Lightning games of 2024.

Darren Raddysh’s rampage against the Flyers

March 9: Lightning 7, Flyers 0 — The first game on our list had it all: three fights, two goals from Victor Hedman, two players making their Lightning debut, and a historic performance from Darren Raddysh. Both Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba made their Lightning debuts, immediately leaving their mark; Dumba with a fight, and Duclair contributing a goal and an assist.

The action kicked off early, with Austin Watson squaring off against Nicolas Deslauriers in a heavyweight bout during the first period. In the second, Matt Dumba, dropped the gloves with Flyers captain Sean Couturier in a spirited battle. Finally, late in the third period, future teammates Michael Eyssimont and Cam Atkinson engaged in a brief scuffle, though their exchange barely qualified as a fight.

The night was ultimately defined by Raddysh, who had the best performance of his career with an incredible five-assist game. His effort, highlighted in my earlier piece on Tampa Bay’s top moments of the 2023-24 season, tied the franchise record for most assists in a single game.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his 34th career shutout — one of the highest-scoring shutouts you’ll ever see — and Steven Stamkos made history as the first Lightning player to notch 300 multi-point games, contributing two assists to the cause.

Link to highlights from Tampa Bay's 7-0 victory over Philadelphia on Mar. 9, 2024.

Nikita Kucherov’s historic milestone against the Leafs

April 17: Lightning 6, Maple Leafs 4 — In the Lightning’s final game of the 2023-2024 regular season, Nikita Kucherov reached a remarkable milestone, recording his 100th assist of the year. This achievement placed him in an exclusive club alongside hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr, and Connor McDavid — becoming the first winger in NHL history to do so and setting a new record for the most assists in a single season by a winger. Tampa Bay also played the role of history spoiler, preventing Auston Matthews from hitting the 70-goal milestone. Matthews finished the season just shy with 69 goals.

Kucherov’s 100th assist came on a signature power play goal from Brayden Point, who buried the puck with a laser from the slot. Check out the Twitter video if you want to relive the moment.

Link to highlights from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over Toronto on Apr. 17, 2024.

100 ASSISTS FOR KUCH 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tY7UUV9XMr — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 18, 2024

Brandon Hagel’s historic period against the Avalanche

November 25: Lightning 8, Avalanche 2 — Though they only meet twice a year, the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning have developed a fierce cross-conference rivalry. Every matchup between these two teams is a thrilling spectacle, and this game was no exception.

After their 3-peat hopes were dashed in the Finals by Colorado, each victory over the Avalanche carries extra significance for Lightning fans, especially when it’s a blowout so decisive that the opposing team is forced to pull their goaltender not once, but twice. Justus Annunen lasted just seven shots before being replaced, only to return in the third period after Alexander Georgiev broke his stick in frustration following Brayden Point’s goal that made it 6-1.

Brandon Hagel stole the spotlight, tying an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finishing with five points, matching a franchise record. Anthony Cirelli extended his goal streak to six games, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to score in at least six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Zemgus Girgensons marked a milestone of his own, recording his 100th career assist. The Lightning’s five-goal first period also highlighted the night, marking just the fourth time in franchise history that they’ve achieved such a feat.

Link to highlights from Tampa Bay's 8-2 victory over Colorado on Nov. 25, 2024.

What's better than one electric Mish call?



One for every Hagel assist from last Monday's game 👏#GoBolts | @TampaElectric pic.twitter.com/HLEQ5gkYXq — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2024

Brayden Point’s dominant December begins against the Sharks

December 5: Lightning 8, Sharks 1 — As mentioned in a previous article, Brayden Point’s blistering December began with a commanding 8-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. "With Nikita Kucherov sidelined, Brayden Point stepped up to fill the void, delivering his best impression of #86 with an impressive four-assist performance in one of the team’s most exciting and dominant wins of the season."

The Lightning had their depth on full display, with seven different players finding the back of the net, including Nick Paul, who made his return after a six-game injury absence. Tampa Bay’s youngest player, 20-year-old rookie center Conor Geekie, stood out early, contributing an assist and a goal to give the Lightning an early 2-0 lead.

Brandon Hagel quickly followed, scoring twice in just 23 seconds — marking the third-fastest two-goal streak in Lightning history. Only Steve Downie (11 seconds on Feb. 12, 2012) and Jason Wiemer (15 seconds on Oct. 3, 1997) have scored faster. The first-period onslaught did not stop there as Jake Guentzel added a power-play goal, capping a five-goal frame and giving the Lightning a commanding 5-0 lead heading into the second.

This explosive start marked the second time this season Tampa Bay scored five goals in the first period (the other was Nov. 25 against Colorado), making it the first time in franchise history they’ve achieved this feat twice in a single season.

Link to highlights from Tampa Bay's 8-1 victory over San Jose on Dec. 5, 2024.

Kucherov Goes Super Saiyan in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 500th Game

December 12: Lightning 8, Flames 3 — What better way to honour Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 500th NHL game than with a thrilling eight-goal performance? In this unforgettable victory against the Calgary Flames, Nikita Kucherov put on a show, delivering a jaw-dropping six-point night, making him the first player in franchise history to record multiple six-point games.

This was undoubtedly one of the most dominant performances of his entire career, showcasing a full-out masterclass in both offence and defence. The way he played was nothing short of wizardry, including two remarkable sequences linked below, where he stole the puck in his own zone and within seconds turned both chances into goals for the Lightning.

Dave Mishkin calls Kucherov's goal FOR REAL THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/DLPwGXqmPU — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) December 13, 2024

COACHES: When your best players are your hardest workers and most bought into playing both ways - you'll have an opportunity to win a championship at the end of the year.



And if you want a clip to show your kids on that, this one is unreal.



Check out Nikita Kucherov's effort to… pic.twitter.com/03Rnb72HI5 — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) December 13, 2024

Calgary-born Brayden Point hit his 100th career power play goal with his family in attendance, giving them lots to cheer for with his third four-point outing in his last four games. Jake Guentzel also had a night to remember, celebrating his sixth career NHL hat trick and his first as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

While Vasilevskiy secured his 306th win, setting an NHL record for the most wins by a goalie through their first 500 games. He surpassed the previous record of 293 wins in 500 games set by Washington Capitals legend Braden Holtby, just a few games after breaking a 61-year-old NHL record that had stood since 1963.

Link to highlights from Tampa Bay's 8-3 victory over Calgary on Dec. 12, 2024.

The moments that defined the Lightning’s 2024 season weren’t just about wins—they were about the heart, passion, and unwavering commitment to winning. As they look ahead to 2025, there’s no telling how much more greatness lies in store, but one thing is for sure: The Lightning will continue chasing glory, one unforgettable game at a time.

For this team, the sky is truly the limit and fans should expect big things from the Bolts as they look to re-establish themselves as Stanley Cup contenders and silence any doubts still lingering in the league.